Plans to use a field for private dog exercise and training classes were approved unanimously at a South Kesteven District Council planning meeting yesterday afternoon.

A two and a half hectare field to the north of The Leas, Hough Road, Barkston, has been given the green light to be used for dog exercise and training, allowing owners to let their pooches off the leash in a safe environment.

Part of the proposal includes the erection of a 1.8m high green mesh fence to secure the field, as well as an informal parking area for six cars.

A view of the dog exercise field looking south, towards The Leas. (50657612)

The applicant, Ms C Watson, operates a dog walking and animal sitting business in Barkston, with the purpose of the proposal to offer a safe and secure space for her to exercise dogs.

When not required by the applicant, the field will be rented out on an hourly basis for dog owners to have exclusive use of the field to let their dog off the lead.

The site may also be used for small dog training classes but the conditions of approval mean that only five group training sessions can take place per week.

The closest homes to the site are situated approximately 92m south of the site boundary, with some local residents objecting to the potential noise that would carry from the site.

The planning report said: "Further to objections from neighbours raising concern of excess noise, the plans have been revised to include hedgerow along the boundary, between the site and the dwellings to the south.

"This would aid in mitigating any noise that may occur from barking dogs. A noise mitigation plan has also been submitted which states in the unlikely event of persistent noisy behaviour by a dog, they will be excluded from classes."

Also included in the conditions for approval is a dog waste bin, with a contract for removal of the waste, as well as rules limiting the numbers for training sessions to a maximum of four owners and eight dogs, while no more than four dogs allowed on site at once at any time other than during training sessions.

Councillor Penny Milnes proposed approval of the application conditionally, saying that she was "pleased" with the conditions, while Coun Ian Selby wished the applicant "all the very best". The motion was passed unanimously.