Belton House will be closing the fields at Bellmount.

The house will be closing the land from Friday, September 9, to ensure sheep can graze it effectively and reduce the risk of dogs off leads and dog attacks. Access to Bellmount Tower will not be affected.

The land to the east of Belton House, locally known as Bellmount, forms part of Bellmount hillside and is Grade two listed land, providing a vitally important habitat for a multitude of different forms of wildlife.

Sheep grazing. Credit National Trust Images / Annapurna Mellor (59017560)

Nick Brown, area ranger, said: "The fields are wildflower hay meadows which are rich in flowers from pig nuts, yarrow, bird foot trefoil, lady’s bed straw, and early purple orchid, to name just a few.

"These in turn, provide an important nectar source for a massive variety of invertebrates that rely on these flowers for food, as well as provide food for seed-eating birds and nesting habitat for ground-nesting birds.

"Due to the fine balance of maintaining this habitat, the gates will be locked while the sheep are grazing."

The land is part of the Reconnecting Grantham project between the National Trust and Woodland Trust, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Recently, there has been an increase in dog attacks and dogs off their leads, so the gates will be closed to protect the wildlife.

By letting sheep graze, it provides a low amount of fertiliser and this maintains a low level of soil fertility that prevents any species from becoming dominant, supporting a level of floral biodiversity that is becoming rare.

Visitors are asked to keep their dogs on a lead at all times to help protect the wildlife. Follow the red (no dogs), amber (dogs on leads), green (dogs off leads) signs around Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods, to help protect the various sensitive areas.