A 15-year-old who has “always had a love and passion for music” is set to release her first single.

Hermione Johnson, a Grantham school student, has loved to sing since she was seven years old, and she is about to release her first single ‘I hate myself’, hopefully on February 14.

The song, which Hermione said has a “powerful message”, is about going through a break up and “going through all those memories where you can’t stop crying and coming to the realisation you don’t need them”, she said.

The single cover for 'I hate myself'. (62323967)

To write the song, Hermione “collected all of her emotions together” and listened to songs by Holly Humberstone to see how she structured them.

Holly Humberstone, who was born in Grantham, is a big inspiration to Hermione and she went to see her perform at Rock City in Nottingham in December 2022.

Holly Humberstone took Hermoine's BeReal. (62324025)

She said: “I used to say I’m never going to become a singer, but then after seeing her on stage it clicked.

“I said that’s my dream.”

Hermione got the chance to record her song in a professional studio at the Melody Music Rooms in Grantham with Joe Atkinson, who has toured with the likes of One Direction and McFly.

Melody Music Rooms was offering people the chance to record in the studio, so Hermione’s mum, Victoria Short, paid for her daughter to do this as a Christmas present.

Hermione sees her future career in music.

She added: “I would love to be the next Holly Humberstone. She is a true inspiration because she really listens to her fans.

“I’m excited for people to listen to my song and relate to it. No matter what age you are, you can do what you want with your life.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t, because you can.”

Despite the single not being released yet, Victoria has been continually listening to Hermione’s song.

Victoria said: “She’s [Hermione] always struggled with the norm. She has found something and she is taking it as far as she can with it.

“The determination she has, she will keep pushing and pushing with it.”

In the past, Hermione has auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice Kids, but unfortunately didn’t make it through.

However, she said: “Going into a room with professionals who have been there for five or 10 years singing and saying I’m good, that is the leap I needed.”

Hermione wanted to pay thanks to three teachers who have helped her get to where she is.

These include Vicky Marshall and Natalie Smith, who both taught Hermione when she attended Cliffedale Primary School.

She also wanted to thank Lauren Firth, who taught her music in Year 8 and gave her “loads of opportunities to give me the limelight".

Hermione has plenty more songs that she is eager to release at one point.

‘I hate myself’ will be available to buy and stream on ITunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and other music platforms.