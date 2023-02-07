A 15-year-old schoolgirl was “too scared to go to school” as she has been a victim of bullying.

The mother of the Year 10 Walton Academy pupil, who asked to remain anonymous, wants to get the “message out there this is happening” as she says her daughter is being continually bullied.

Although the teenager was born in Grantham, her parents are Portuguese and she has been subjected to comments along the lines of "go back to your own country".

Walton Academy.

The mother said: “She is too scared to go to school. Big groups have waited outside of shops at times.

“I have tried to speak to the school and police but nothing has been done. The police have gone to the school every time and get nothing.”

The bullying started last year, when the pupil was in Year 9, and has been continually going on for the last few months.

The 15-year-old is now back at school but is now being escorted by teachers from lessons as she "cannot be alone", her mother added.

She said: "She is stressed too much. She cries and screams at home about it."

Walton Academy staff met with the student’s mother last week to talk about the issues.

A spokesperson for the school, in Kitty Briggs Lane, said: “The welfare of our students is of paramount importance to us and we do not tolerate bullying in any form at Walton Academy.

“Incidents do not happen often, but when issues are reported to us, they are dealt with swiftly and robustly in line with our anti-bullying policy.

“We encourage parents to discuss concerns directly with us so that we can provide help and advice, and support students and parents in resolving any issues.”