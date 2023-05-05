A fifth-generation, family-run farm is appealing to people to use a “deteriorating” milk order service that was there in a “time of need” during Covid lockdown.

Peacock Farm, in Muston, started to provide a milk order - with milk provided from Bassingthorpe Milk run by Manor Farm - to customers during lockdown.

The farm delivered milk and eggs to vulnerable people who had to self-isolate, delivering 80 litres of milk and 60 dozen eggs to customers weekly.

Donya Donger and her family at Peacock Farm.

Since lockdown was lifted, the farm has seen the preorders “slowly deteriorate” and it is down to orders of 12 litres a week.

The farm is now appealing to its customers to continue this service, otherwise it will mean “it is not worth Bassingthorpe Milk delivering to us”, said Donya Donger, of Peacock Farm.

Donya added: “I myself was collecting milk from the milk vendor and customers asked if I could get them some, too.

Bassingthorpe Milk, run by Manor Farm.

“We started taking orders for the collection or delivery from Bassingthorpe Milk.

“We no longer deliver, but we set up an honesty shop in a spare outbuilding where we sell milk, yoghurts, jams and chutneys from Barlows of Belvoir and all of our own produce of honey, oils and vinegar.

“It would be a shame to lose the milk as it was helping local dairy farmers and the local community.

Donya Donger at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

“Muston doesn’t have any shops but our little pickup shop was offering some basic amenities to the villagers.”

Bassingthorpe Milk was launched by Manor Farm, run by third-generation dairy farmer Ann Harrison, and she runs it alongside her sister Julie Smith and niece Rachel Smith.

It launched a milk vending machine in 2019.

Just like Peacock Farm, Manor Farm provides produce to its locals and Donya said it is “important to support local farmers.”

She added: “It is so much better for the environment with the food having travelled low food miles and the profits going straight to the producer.

“It would mean a lot for us to continue as in the time of need we were able to provide a valuable service.

“It really brought the community together and gave us a chance to support each other.”

If anyone would like to get in touch with Peacock Farm, they can do so by going to https://peacockfarm-muston.com/.

People can also get in touch with them by emailing them at contact@peacockfarm-must.com or calling them on 07814 107254.