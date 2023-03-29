A US tactical fighter jet has been flying in the skies above Grantham in recent nights – and local people have heard it loud and clear.

Last night (Tuesday) and on several nights last week, a McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle carried out night flying from around 7.30pm.

According to Flight Radar, a real-time aircraft flight tracking information site, the US Air Force jet flying last night was stationed at RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, and was flying at around 15,000 feet above Grantham.

The flight path of the F-15 Eagle on March 28, with the two Embraer Phenom T1s also visible. Image: Flight Radar (63263795)

The F-15 Eagle is an "all-weather, extremely manoeuvrable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield", according to the US Air Force website.

Although the plane local people have been able to hear is likely to have been an F-15 Eagle, planes from RAF Cranwell have also been flying in the evenings.

At around the same time last night, two Embraer Phenom T1s took off from RAF Cranwell, flying at a lower altitude than the fighter jet.

The RAF describes the Embraer Phenom TI as a multi-engine pilot training aircraft that is used for pilot, mission aircrew and airborne specialist training.

The flight path of an F-15 Eagle on March 22. Image: Flight Radar (63263791)

An RAF spokesperson said night flying is a "vital element" of training for trainee pilots to help prepare them for the potential frontline roles in the future.