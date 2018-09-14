Grantham hospital campaign goes to Westminster
Campaigners calling for the reopening Grantham A&E overnight took their fight to Westminster this week.
Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire joined groups from Calderdale, Oxford and Devon to present evidence at the House of Commons on their concerns for local health services.
The group gave a presentation to MPs, including Boston’s Matt Warman, on the closure of Grantham A&E overnight.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust controversially made the decision back in August 2016, a move which it said would be “temporary”.
Campaigners told MPs how scrutiny of the decision had been “inadequate” and raised concern over the role of the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership.
ULHT previously said that no decision would be made on the future of the department until the STP is published.
But campaigners disagreed with the role of the partnership on the future of the service,
They said: “We strongly disagreed with the Independent Reconfiguration Panel’s call for the Lincolnshire Sustainability & Transformation Plan to provide the basis for public engagement and consultation on the future of Lincolnshire’s urgent and emergency services.”
The group criticised delays in the response from the Secretary of State for Health following the first referral of the closure from the Health Scrutiny Panel for Lincolnshire.
Since then, the Minister for Health has responded following a second referral from the committee.
Steve Barclay MP asked the trust and local CCG to give an update on how they intend to consult on the future of the department.
Campaigners said they would continue for the A&E service to be reinstated fully.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.