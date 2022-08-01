A figure has been created in memory of former Grantham teacher Graham Shorrock.

Graham Shorrock died on June 27 after a short illness, aged 69, and in his memory a war gaming figure named the Gas Man has been created to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), which Graham was a keen supporter of.

The former King's School teacher designed the figure of himself not as a "deep-seated vanity, but rather as a way to weaponise his illness and death as a force to do good," said Lawrence Jell, who saw Graham as a father figure.

The figure has been created in Graham Shorrock's memory, and to raise money for the RNLI. (58133961)

He added: "When I last saw Graham we talked at length about his illness.

"He asked me to do a couple of things for him, one of which being to immortalise him as a tabletop miniature.

"What Graham and I hatched was the creation of a charity figure to raise money for the RNLI.

"If the figure brings a smile to people's faces or triggers a memory of a unique and formidable teacher, mentor and father, then all the better."

The model is 28mm to scale, and has been created with aspects that are related to Graham. These include:

His mortarboard representing his teaching life.

His standard issue zipped woolly pulley.

His Graham trademarked slack and slipper combo.

A Second World War British army Portable No2 flamethrower, to represent his love of history.

Garden shears as a nod to his love of his garden and lawn.

GAS Graham Anthony Shorrock on the base.

Graham used to teach history at The King's School, and Lawrence was a fellow "history buff" alongside Graham.

Graham Shorrock, who taught at The King's School for 40 years, sadly died. (57875831)

Lawrence added: "He had a love of exploring historical military tactics and was a fan of taking that one step further by consuming all things what if?

"I think the thing that appeals most to people about the figure is the fact that it is a physical representation of how he wanted to be remember and his essence.

"It captures his rather zany attitude to life while also picking up some of his sense of humour."

Graham was a keen supporter of the RNLI, which is what all of the proceedings raised through this figure are going to.

Lawrence said: "Unfortunately Graham never saw the outpouring of love support and memories after he died; he would have been very touched to have known the depth of feeling held for him by so many thousands of ex pupils and their families.

"Graham was a big supporter of a number of charities including the RNLI.

"He didn't want people to spend £100's of flowers that would either and die if they could instead give to what he felt was a worthwhile cause that could and would help others and potentially even save lives."

The figure costs £5 and you can buy it here.

All proceedings will be donated to the RNLI.