Figures confirm 238 more cases of Covid in Lincolnshire

There have been 238 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths across Lincolnshire confirmed in the last 24 hours.

NHS England reported six hospital deaths today (Thursday) at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

There have been three more deaths in South Kesteven and Covid cases have increased by 65 in the last 24 hours to a total of 5,866 since the pandemic began.

Corona virus: vial with corona virus, and stock chart covid-19. (44109342)

It has also released figures showing that nearly 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 87,400 jabs between December 8 and January 24, up by 37,767 in the last week.

Three times as many Lincolnshire businesses fear future COVID lockdown measures more than the impact of Brexit, according to new research by a local law firm.

Lincoln-based Langleys Solicitors conducted the research of 250 UK business owners and directors for its ‘Back to Business’ report that will be published this month.

A senior EU official suggested coronavirus vaccines produced in the UK should be shared with the bloc, as its supply comes under pressure.

Brussels’s health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said given AstraZeneca is blaming production problems at factories in Europe on the shortfall in jabs delivered, the pharmaceutical giant’s plants in Britain should be used instead.

Scientists behind a study tracking coronavirus in England say there are signs of a “shallow decline” in infection levels but they remain high.

With not all regions seeing the same downward trend, pressure on health services is likely to continue.

Infection rates are also falling across Greater Lincolnshire this week.