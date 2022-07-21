Figures show drop in people claiming benefits in South Kesteven
Published: 17:00, 21 July 2022
Annual universal credit figures show a huge decrease across the area.
In South Kesteven, 3,499 people were claiming in May last year.
This has decreased by just under 40 per cent, with 1,353 fewer people claiming.
Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor for Lincolnshire, said: “Our skilled jobcentre staff are working harder than ever to help employers fill record levels of vacancies.”
Job Centre staff are encouraging employers to visit to meet applicants in person.