Annual universal credit figures show a huge decrease across the area.

In South Kesteven, 3,499 people were claiming in May last year.

This has decreased by just under 40 per cent, with 1,353 fewer people claiming.

Grantham Job Centre

Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor for Lincolnshire, said: “Our skilled jobcentre staff are working harder than ever to help employers fill record levels of vacancies.”

Job Centre staff are encouraging employers to visit to meet applicants in person.