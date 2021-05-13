Police chiefs have hailed figures showing a 13% fall in crime in Lincolnshire last year - with Covid restrictions thought to have helped cut the number of incidents.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) today showed the drop in crime in 2020 - with the county's picture beating the 10% drop that was the national average.

This now ranks Lincolnshire as the 16th safest county in England and Wales.

ACC Chris Davison

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison said: “Any decrease in recorded crime levels is always going to be positive but we are acutely aware as a service that the figures for the last year are extraordinary because the last year has been extraordinary. While we take some positives from the data in terms of initiatives where we have been able to proactively identify and prevent crime, we know that this picture probably will not remain the same as lockdown restrictions continue to ease. Indeed, we have recently seen an increase in the need for police and we are expecting a busy summer ahead.”

Violence against the person offences were down 9% here - compared to a national drop of 2%. Public order offences fell 7% and drugs offences were down 9% - nationally these offences were 2% down and 15% up.

Knife crime is down 9% too.

Mr Davison said: “It’s welcome news that we’ve seen a drop in knife crime and we’ll ensure we maintain our commitment around reducing and preventing offences using these weapons because we know how they can devastate lives. We do know that some people will still be intent on carrying knives and sharp weapons on our streets and we’re doing all we can to prevent that. Granted, it’s not as prolific here as in other force areas, but any knife carried by a person with possible criminal intent is one knife too many.

“Since the inception of Operation Raptor in October 2019, we’ve seen more than 300 arrests made for weapons related offences and a significant number of stop searches, warrants, and the seizure of drugs, criminal property, and offensive weapons. This is an ongoing focus for the Force.

“Not only are we proactive in trying to reduce weapons in Lincolnshire, we’re also working with partners to try and help us understand what factors may contribute to an individual making the decision to carry a knife. We want to prevent these crimes before they even happen and we can’t do that alone, which is why I’m pleased to say that we’ve got some really strong relationships with partners as we work through this complicated area.

“In the meantime, I want to make clear that Lincolnshire Police remain committed to not only reducing the numbers of knife crime in the county but we’re also continuing to work hard to make sure we’re right there when the public needs us as we strive to make Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work, and visit.”