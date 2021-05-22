Government data has revealed that no fly-tippers were prosecuted in South Kesteven during 2019/20 – despite more than 900 incidents being recorded.

During the year, there were 922 recorded incidents of fly-tipping in the district. Just seven cases resulted in warning letter actions, while zero fixed penalty notices (FPN) were issued to the culprits.

According to the data, there were 6.5 incidents per 1,000 people in South Kesteven. Out of the total 975,631 reported incidents of fly-tipping in England, just 13,416 resulted in an FPN (1.38 per cent).

Flytipping at Grantham Canal. (44527950)

Just 0.76 per cent of incidents in SKDC resulted in a warning letter action. In contrast, of the 75,081 incidents recorded in the East Midlands, 5,287 warning letter actions were issued – around seven per cent.

In South Kesteven, 118 of the 922 incidents were recorded on footpaths or bridleways, and 60 designated as ‘highway incidents’.

A whopping 519 of the recorded fly-tippings in the district were ‘other household waste incidents,’ as well as 34 which fell under the ‘asbestos incidents’ category.

Fly-tipping on Gorse Lane. (47107234)

The topic of fly-tipping is prevalent in the Grantham area, with Gorse Lane an example of residents fighting a continuous battle in trying to keep the road near their homes free from litter. In February, there was public disgust after a huge pile of rubbish including soiled nappies was found alongside Grantham Canal, prompting an investigation by South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC’s cabinet member for commercial and operations Councillor Peter Moseley said: “There is no excuse to fly-tip when there are so many waste disposal facilities available. It is a selfish act which pollutes the environment for everyone and wastes public money in clear-up costs.

“There are people out there who know how fly-tips have got there. We need evidence or witnesses and will do our very best to prosecute whenever we can, working with residents to tackle this criminal behaviour.

“There’s usually very little evidence in smaller tipping incidents so we rely on witnesses to help us.

“Our Big Clean teams and street scene staff do a great job at keeping the district clean and tidy but we need public support when it comes to tackling fly-tipping and ask that they report incidents through the council’s website southkesteven.gov.uk

“Please be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, then report it or we could see more of the same.”

SKDC urges anyone using a waste carrier to check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier – otherwise they risk prosecution for using an unlicensed carrier.