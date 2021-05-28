There has been a fall in youth unemployment in South Kesteven since the last quarter.

Almost five per cent fewer 18-24 year olds are claiming universal credit in the district.

As of January 2021, 790 in the 18-24 group were unemployed, with the number now at 751 as per the most recent figures.

Grantham Jobcentre.

Nationally, the number of people claiming universal credit saw an increase of 1.1 per cent over the last month.

This was reflected in South Kesteven, with the district also seeing a 1.1 per cent rise in claimants during the period between March and April 2021.

As per the latest figures from April 8, there are 11,056 UC claimants, a rise of 121 cases. To get more people into work, a virtual careers fair was held on Wednesday, and was hosted by Lincoln MP, Karl McCartney.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “A continued fall in unemployment, a further rise in vacancies, and growth in the employment rate is welcome news as we continue on our roadmap to recovery.”

The Government’s ‘Findajob’ website, (which can be found at www.gov.uk/find-a-job), lists over 270 jobs available in Grantham.