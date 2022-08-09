Film crews have been seen at Belton House in Grantham after the estate announced it was to close for filming to take place.

The house and estate announced it would be closed from Wednesday, August 3, until Friday, August 12, and Wednesday, August 17 until Sunday, August 21.

This follows rumours the 60th anniversary episode of Doctor Who was to be filmed at the house, although it has also been rumoured that the third series of Bridgerton is being filmed there.

Film crews have been spotted at Belton House. Credit: R.S.Mortiss (58539433)

Film crews have been spotted at Belton House. Credit: R.S.Mortiss (58539186)

A spokesperson from Belton House, said: "We can’t disclose any further information about the filming at this time, but we’ll keep everyone updated with the latest developments when we can.

"Belton is currently closed for filming and will reopen on Saturday, August 13, the estate will then close Wednesday August 17 until Friday August 19.

"The mansion will reopen on Saturday, August 27.

Signage displaying the dates the house was going to be closed. Credit: R.S.Mortiss (58539548)

Signage displaying the dates the house was going to be closed. Credit: R.S.Mortiss (58539594)

"Locations fees generate significant income and all the proceeds raised here will go directly towards the cost of a new visitor car park at Belton."

A Palmbrokers van was also spotted outside the house.

This company provides trees, plants, greenery and theatrical props for the film, television, retail and events industries.

A Palmbrokers van was spotted outside Belton House. Credit: R.S.Mortiss (58539519)

The crews and film sets were spotted on Friday, August 5.