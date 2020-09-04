The owners of the Savoy in Grantham say that cinema-goers have been happy to comply with the safety measures it has had to introduce during the first week of opening since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Savoy, in St Catherine’s Road, reopened last Tuesday with a showing of the stage musical 42nd Street. The summer blockbuster Tenet has been shown every day since.

Mark Welberry, Savoy commerical director, said: “The reopening of Savoy Grantham has been very well received. This weekend’s release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has reignited the UK box office and also included a promising weekend of preview showings for The New Mutants, officially released on Friday.

Grantham Savoy Cinema (15775186)

“All visitors have been understanding, compliant and complimentary of our new Covid-19 safety measures and we look forward to welcoming more cinema-goers during September.”

Cinema-goers are encouraged to buy their tickets online and they can then use a barcode on their phones to get into the film.

Social distancing is maintained throughout the cinemawith rows and seats kept empty to keep visitors apart.

People are asked to enter through one door of the screen and leave through the fire exit.

Cusomters are asked to wear masks in the cinema except when eating or drinking during a film. (41151292)

Customers are also asked to wear face coverings at all times in the cinema, except when they are eating and drinking while watching a film.

Cinema-goers took to Facebook to show their support for the Savoy.

Tricia Bower said: “We had a great time last week. Staff still amazing. Covid rules adhered to by all. Film was great. Impatiently looking forward to the next

film.”

Debbie Wingad said: “We felt very safe on Sunday. It was great to be back. We’ve missed our cinema.”

Lorraine Fisher added: “So organised on Saturday. Really good. See you again soon.”