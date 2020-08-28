Comedian Jimmy Carr will be performing live in a field at Bottesford tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

The comedian, famous for his TV shows and controversial stage appearances, has already sold out two shows at Bottesford on Saturday with one more on Sunday selling well. The tickets had only been on sale for several days.

Carr is one of a few famous names that are appearing as part of the Laughter in a Field events taking place over a fortnight.

A socially distanced audience for the Laughter in a Field event at the weekend. (41350374)

Russell Kane and Milton Jones appeared last weekend at the venue.

The shows are taking place on a stage in a field off Grantham Road which is regularly used for car boot sales and has also hosted drive-in film nights.

The film nights have not been as popular as organisers would have wished.

Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny Tour. (41137089)

Tom Watson, of Upstaging Ltd, which ran the Silver Screen Drive-in Movies, said unfortunately they had not attracted enough people and were unviable.

Mr Watson said this led to the idea of putting on comedy shows instead. In league with promoters Just The Tonic, which works with a lot of big names in the industry, they pulled off a coup by persuading the likes of Carr to perform in the field between Grantham and Nottingham.

Mr Watson said: “It’s amazing how the whole thing has evolved so quickly. Russell Kane was a very good draw. He was amazing and we had a good crowd. He went down a storm.

“Tickets for Jimmy Carr are sold out on the Saturday and are selling quickly for his Sunday show. We are still looking at another big name but that has to be confirmed yet.”

Mr Watson said that a total of 499 people can be accommodated on the field for the comedy events, which includes staff, food vendors and the performers.

He added: “They can comfortably fit into the fieldwhen socially distanced. It works very well.

“Because of lockdown, we thought people would not want to go somewhere which is very busy and we felt the site was ideal. It is used for car boot sales and has a history of use.

“We have got on very well with the parish council who have no objections and we have not heard anything negative about the events.”

Tickets for Jimmy Carr’s Sunday show at 6pm are still available .

His Sunday show is followed by another comedy event with Nina Conti and Adam Rowe, starting at 8.30pm.