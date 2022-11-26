A young filmmaker is crowdfunding to produce a documentary which aims to raise awareness over the lack of support for deaf swimmers.

Maddie Barnes, a 20-year-old film student from Grantham, is raising money to produce 'Secondary Strobe', a short documentary focussing on deaf swimmers and the barriers that they face.

Back in 2020, while studying for her A-levels at KGGS, Maddie captured the doubts and dilemmas facing students during the Covid-19 pandemic with the short film, 'Uncertainty Is...'.

Now in her final year at Arts University Bournemouth, Maddie is directing Secondary Strobe as part of her studies as a way of shedding light on deaf swimmers, which she describes as "an under-represented community within the swimming world".

Maddie said: "I have been a swimmer for all my life, swimming for Grantham Swimming Club and competing up to a national level with them, so I have always had a love for the sport and sports documentaries.

"When looking up around the sport of swimming, I realised that deaf swimmers are constantly being unsupported and not receiving support or funding to compete at the deaflympics, where the swimmers could compete to a podium level.

Maddie Barnes will direct Secondary Strobe. Photo: Quassim Hussain (60908733)

"Hence the idea sprouted to focus on the Great British Deaf Swimming Club and the community around that."

The crowdfunder runs until December 8, with £2,200 already raised towards the target of £4,000, which will form much of the documentary's production budget.

The film will follow the Great British Deaf Swimming Club, which is run by volunteers, and the swimmers who come together to make the club.

The crew behind Secondary Strobe. Photo: Quassim Hussain (60908730)

In Great Britain, deaf swimmers currently receive no funding to compete at high level competitions, because the S15 category does not feature at the Paralympics, meaning there is no national lottery funding or support for these athletes.

Maddie said that she was "very excited to bring this film to life", and hopes that the film highlights the issues facing the deaf swimming community.

She continued: "Having made documentaries throughout my three years at AUB, creating documentaries comes naturally to me, I enjoy capturing real thoughts and emotions through the camera and being privileged enough to be let into worlds not often seen by people.

"That’s why I am really excited to create this film and work the amazingly talented crew I have."

To donate to the crowdfunder or find out more, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/secondary-strobe-1

Since starting at AUB, Maddie was selected to be apart of the BAFTA / BFI mentorship scheme, which meant she was paired up with a mentor specialising in documentary filmmaking, which helped her gain knowledge and skills that have prepared her for Secondary Strobe.