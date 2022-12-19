Time is running out for residents to have their say on a proposed reservoir.

Anglian Water wants feedback to shape plans for site east of Grantham to be lodged before the consultation on the proposals closes on Wednesday (December 21).

If given the go-ahead, the Scredington reservoir could supply enough water for half a million homes - but residents fear it will cause them to lose their homes and livelihoods.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir (59528372)

It is planned to ensure there is sufficient water supply in response to a changing climate and population growth.

The water company’s vision for the reservoir is to create spaces for wildlife, new recreational and educational activities and natural places for people to explore, alongside public water supply.

The consultation opened on October 12 and included a series of events and webinars.

Dr Geoff Darch, water resources strategy manager for Anglian Water, said: “There’s been an excellent turn out to our consultation events and it’s been great to talk to members of the public and hear their views.

“We’ve already received hundreds of pieces of feedback, but we want to hear from everyone before the deadline for submission closes.

“It’s crucial now that people submit their feedback, either online or by writing to us. Insight from local people helps us to understand the impacts and opportunities of the project.”

An online feedback form is available on the project website www.linsreservoir.co.uk.

People can also submit feedback in writing by emailing info@lincsreservoir.co.uk, or by writing to the project at Freepost Fens Reservoir.