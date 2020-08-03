Home   News   Article

Final Grantham RotarySwimarathon total revealed as urgent help given to causes hit by Covid-19

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:13, 03 August 2020
 | Updated: 17:14, 03 August 2020

Organisers of Grantham’s largest fund-raising event say they are “delighted” to have collected £34,500 for deserving causes in and around Grantham.

The outbreak of the coronavirus hindered the efforts of participants in February’s RotarySwimarathon in collecting sponsorship pledges.

Now, virtually all pledges are in and the Rotary Club of Grantham is delighted with the final total.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Marie Bond

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE