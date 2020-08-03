Final Grantham RotarySwimarathon total revealed as urgent help given to causes hit by Covid-19
Published: 17:13, 03 August 2020
| Updated: 17:14, 03 August 2020
Organisers of Grantham’s largest fund-raising event say they are “delighted” to have collected £34,500 for deserving causes in and around Grantham.
The outbreak of the coronavirus hindered the efforts of participants in February’s RotarySwimarathon in collecting sponsorship pledges.
Now, virtually all pledges are in and the Rotary Club of Grantham is delighted with the final total.
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorMarie Bond
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)