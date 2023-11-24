A neighbourhood plan has been finalised by the district council.

In a South Kesteven District full council meeting yesterday (Thursday), councillors approved the Claypole Neighbourhood Plan to form part of SKDC’s development plan.

Councillor Phil Dilks (Ind, Deeping St James) said the “very valuable document” will give Claypole residents a chance to “guide and shape future development”.

He added that the forming of the neighbourhood plan was a “product of a lot of hard walk” from Claypole Parish Council and SKDC officers.

A referendum held in October of this year saw 95.5 per cent of Claypole residents voted in favour of the neighbourhood plan.