Finalists in the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023 are revealed

We are delighted to announce the finalists in the 2023 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The judges have worked incredibly hard to pick out the top three in each category.

They have made their decisions based on the comprehensive applications submitted by each entrant and nominee.

There were many strong contenders this year.

Journal editor Marie Bond said: “I’m sure the judges would join me in congratulating not only the finalists in this year’s awards, but everyone who entered and was nominated.

“Good luck to all our finalists.”

We can now reveal that the finalists in the 24th annual Grantham Journal Business Awards are:

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year – Adam Egnar, of Belvoir Group; Chloe Hudson, of Enhance Beauty; Sam Letchworth, of Iconic Engineering Solutions/Iconic Parts

Best New Start-Up – Holland Cabinetry; Together Bridal; Vale Clearances

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media) – Community Books; Grantham Poverty Concern; Harrowby United Football Club

Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) – Harlaxton Engineering Services; Peacock Farm; Cocktail Companion

Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown)– Iconic Engineering Solutions/Iconic Parts; PVS Media; The Prestige Hair & Beauty Salon

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Duncan & Toplis) – Chris Spibey, of Vale Clearances; Joshua Stainsby, of Stainsby Electrical Contractors; Luke Adams, of Tap & Tonic

Customer Care – Deborah Wylie, of Honey Legal; Four Seasons Future Planning; The Boutique

Employee of the Year – Carly French, of Belvoir Grantham; Declan Parkes, of Scots Hair Design; Karen Tholen, of Belvoir Vets

Employer of the Year – Crimson Kings; Harlaxton Engineering Services

Environmental Champion (sponsored by Environcom Group) – Peacock Farm; Vale Clearances

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year – Belvoir Vets; PVS Media; Scots Hair Design

A 12th award – the Judges’ Prestige Award – is a legacy award and was not open to nominations. This award will go to a business or person chosen by the panel of judges.

All finalists are invited along to the glittering gala dinner and awards presentation, which will once again be held in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 17.

There are still opportunities for businesses to get involved as a sponsor. To find out about sponsorship opportunities and the many benefits of being involved in the Grantham Journal Business Awards, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk