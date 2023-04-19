Residents across the county are being asked to nominate a charity to receive a share of £1 million.

The Benefact Group, an insurance company, is in its fifth year of its Movement for Good Awards, where it gifts more than £1 million to nominated charities across the UK.

Since the awards began, it has seen over 17,200 nominations from Lincolnshire people and 16 Lincolnshire-based charities have benefited from donations of £1,000 from this money.

The Benefact Group is asking for people to nominate charities. Photo: The Benefact Group (60909681)

The group is once again asking people in the county to nominate charities to receive £1,000.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Benefact Group, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

"With financial strain continuing to impact many households, the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost.

"Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities."

In January of this year, the Doris Banham Dog Rescue, which has volunteers in Grantham, received £1,000 from the group's 12 Days of Christmas Campaign which is another initiative run under the Movement for Good Awards.

To nominate a charity, go to https://movementforgood.com/.

Winners will be drawn at random. One hundred and fifty winning charities will be announced from June 1, with a further 150 revealed in September.

Further gifts will be awarded to charities throughout the year.