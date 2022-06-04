Grantham-based Alpha Asset Finance is partnering with fintech innovators Nivo to supercharge their application process and combat rising fraud.

Alpha have launched a fully branded mobile app powered by Nivo developed technology which enables customers to complete biometric ID verification via their mobile device in just a few minutes.

The system is integrated with Alpha’s award-winning ACE portal making the application journey even faster, safer and smoother for customers, brokers, suppliers and lenders.

Alpha AF mobile app (57026055)

Alpha Asset Finance is a predominately hard asset finance brokerage who also offer other business solutions. Each deal is completed by the company’s bespoke ACE system offering a unique customer experience which keeps the customer and lender up to date at every stage of their finance applications.

Alpha are the first Asset Finance brokers to fully onboard Nivo into their core systems, launching a fully branded, five-star rated, bank standard, mobile app many times faster and more cost effectively than a traditional app development approach.

Brad O’Hara, managing director of Alpha Asset Finance said: “We are proud to be the UK’s first Asset Finance Broker to integrate core systems with Nivo as a standard working practice in the fight against fraud, and this is just the beginning.

Brad OHara - Alpha Asset Finance (57026404)

“Customers increasingly expect slick and intuitive mobile experiences and will deal with companies which make their experiences easier, faster and more secure. Alpha is leading the way yet again!”

Nivo is a FinTech company focused on transforming UK lending markets, shaping the way customers, lenders, and intermediaries interact. Its secure, instant messaging technology allows providers to design a better service for customers.

Matthew Elliott, CEO and co-founder of Nivo, said: “Alpha have been brilliant to work with, placing a real focus on making customers’ lives easier and keeping them safe in the face of rising cybercrime.

"We were live within a month, with a branded mobile app and systems integration – that is incredibly fast – and we’re already working together on our exciting next developments.Watch this space for more announcements!”