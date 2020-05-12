Grantham finance firm donates over 1,000 pieces of PPE to care company
Published: 09:00, 12 May 2020
Staff at a Grantham financial services company have collected more than 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for a local home care company.
Colleagues at Totemic, in Springfield Business Park, responded to the PPE plea from Attention 2 Care, a family run care business in Dry Doddington.
Luke Pick, head of engagement at Totemic, was soon on the case.
