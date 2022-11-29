A finance company is asking the people of Grantham to nominate their favourite charities so they can receive £1,000.

As part of the Benefact Group's Movement for Good Awards, it is giving away £120,000 as part of its annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.

This follows research conducted by the company which found that 34% of those that took part in a survey admitted "they are more likely than ever before to have to call on help from a charity," the survey stated.

The Benefact Group is asking for people to nominate charities. Photo: The Benefact Group (60909681)

This is why the Benefact Group is asking people to nominate charities in their area who they think deserve part of this money.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of the Benefact Group, said: "It’s perhaps no surprise that people intend to cut back on their charitable giving at this time, and it is clear is that charities need help more than ever.

"Our annual £1 million Movement for Good Awards have helped thousands of charities across the UK and we’re asking people to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.

"As a group of financial service businesses, uniquely owned by a charity, all available profits go to good causes, and the more our loyal customers support us to grow, the more the group can give.

"As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and, together, we can help many good causes to continue their love and support for those who need it most in these difficult times."

The survey also found out that 34% also said they are likely to reduce the amount to charity due to the increasing cost in energy bills.

People can nominate a charity at www.movementforgood.com by filling out an online form.

Winners are drawn at random and the "more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected," said a spokesperson from the Benefact Group.

In June this year, 250 charities received £1,000 each and a further 250 received the same amount in September. This was followed by £500,000 of larger grants donated in October.