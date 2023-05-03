A financial services company has closed down its office in the town after nearly 40 years.

Wren Sterling Financial Services, in Castlegate, closed down its office at the weekend.

The Grantham-based employees will remain in the company and be relocated to the company’s headquarters in Derby Road, Nottingham.

Wren Sterling office, in Castlegate, Grantham.

Nick Moules, head of marketing, said: “Wren Sterling has made the decision to close its Grantham office and relocate our employees to nearby Nottingham, where we have our headquarters.

“It wasn’t a decision taken lightly as Wren Sterling and its predecessors have had a presence in the town for almost 40 years and the Castlegate location was home for over 30 years.

“We have retained all our Grantham-based employees and we will continue to provide our financial planning service to our many clients in the area through a combination of meetings in our Nottingham office, at their home address, a local venue, or via telephone and video conferencing.”

The original firm was called Balfe & Plaice Insurance Consultants, set up by Russ Plaice and Tony Balfe in Finkin Street in 1984.

The firm steadily grew and eventually moved to its location in Castlegate in 1992.

The company has seen various changes including the changing of its name to Russell Plaice & Partners and then Towergate Russell Plaice, following the firm’s acquisition in 2008.

This also led to another financial advice firm in Newark named K B Rollitt & Co, being acquired in 2010.

Finally, in 2015 following a management buy-out, it became Wren Sterling Financial Planning Ltd.