Police found cocaine when they went to a Grantham home over an unrelated matter.

It belonged to 48-year-old Kevin Devine, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of the class A drug on May 14 last year.

Julian Sheen, mitigating, said the matter had taken a long time to come to court, particularly as the unrelated matter for which Devine was arrested was dealt with last August by way of a community order.

“The course [on the order] has helped him considerably with drug misuse to the extent that he’s no longer using street drugs,” said the solicitor.

Devine, of Swinegate, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £24 victim surcharge.