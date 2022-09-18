Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Paylinks Solutions in Grantham is looking for Christmas market stall holders

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 18 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Grantham company Paylinks Solutions is searching for stallholders for its Christmas market this year.

The festive market will be held on Thursday, December 1, at Totemic House in Grantham.

The event will feature up to 35 market stalls, and will raise money for tech charity Computer Aid and mental health charity Mind.

Payplan is based at Totemic House in Grantham. (37999842)
Payplan is based at Totemic House in Grantham. (37999842)

It costs £15 to host a stall at the market.

For more information or to book a slot, contact charity@paylinksolutions.co.uk.

Business Christmas Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE