Grantham company Paylinks Solutions is searching for stallholders for its Christmas market this year.

The festive market will be held on Thursday, December 1, at Totemic House in Grantham.

The event will feature up to 35 market stalls, and will raise money for tech charity Computer Aid and mental health charity Mind.

Payplan is based at Totemic House in Grantham. (37999842)

It costs £15 to host a stall at the market.

For more information or to book a slot, contact charity@paylinksolutions.co.uk.