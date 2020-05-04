Home   News   Article

Fire at Grantham electricity substation believed to be arson

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:22, 04 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:26, 04 May 2020

Power has been restored to almost 2,000 customers following a fire at a electricity substation this morning.

Western Power distribution said it is believed the fire was started deliberately at the substation on the Belton Lane Industrial Estate.

Grantham fire crews attended the incident at 1.50am and tackled the fire which also damaged a motorcycle and fencing.

