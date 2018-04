Have your say

Grantham firefighters tackled a fire in a cooking range at an address in Hornsby Road today.

The crew was called out at 11am. Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, two dry powder extinguishers and a fan used to ventilate building.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was accidental. There were no injuries.