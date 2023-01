Cooking left unattended caused a fire at a house in Harlaxton yesterday (Saturday).

Two crews from Grantham Fire Station were called to the house in Gregory Close just after 7.45pm.

There was fire damage to one saucepan and the cooker top, and smoke damage to the whole kitchen.

The fire was out on crews' arrival so firefighters inspected and ventilated the property.