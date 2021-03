A fire broke out in a flat in Grantham last night (Thursday).

Four fire engines attended the blaze at the first floor flat in Kinoulton Court, Grantham, at approximately 7.30pm.

The fire service are yet to confirm details but eye witnesses at the scene reported that they believe all residents were evacuated to safety while crews tackled the blaze.

Fire at Kinoulton Court, Grantham. (45537650)

Fire at Kinoulton Court, Grantham. (45537783)

Fire at Kinoulton Court, Grantham. (45537696)

Photos: Peter A Tully