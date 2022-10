A Grantham fire crew assisted the RSPCA in rescuing a baby otter yesterday (Thursday).

The crew was called at 6.22pm to rescue the poorly baby otter from water.

Two crew members in flood response kits entered the water and then handed the otter over to the RSPCA.

An otter is looking straight up at the camera from the water credit: istock/erniedecker (60138957)

The otter was then placed onto a heat pad.