Fire crew attends incident at Grantham petrol station

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:06, 21 February 2022
 | Updated: 12:10, 21 February 2022

Firefighters were called to a petrol station in Grantham yesterday to deal with a diesel spillage.

The crew attended the incident at the Asda petrol station, off Sankt Augustin Way, at 1pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 1.01pm on 20 February to a petrol station in Grantham to a diesel spillage on the forecourt. A crew from Grantham fire station attended and washed down the forecourt using one hose reel jet."

Forefighters attend the incident at Asda petrol station. Photo: Gavin Warrington (55015120)
The petrol station was closed while the incident was dealt with.

