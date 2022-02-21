Firefighters were called to a petrol station in Grantham yesterday to deal with a diesel spillage.

The crew attended the incident at the Asda petrol station, off Sankt Augustin Way, at 1pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 1.01pm on 20 February to a petrol station in Grantham to a diesel spillage on the forecourt. A crew from Grantham fire station attended and washed down the forecourt using one hose reel jet."

Forefighters attend the incident at Asda petrol station. Photo: Gavin Warrington (55015120)

The petrol station was closed while the incident was dealt with.