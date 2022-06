More news, no ads

Firefighters attended a tree fire last night on the edge of Grantham.

A fire crew from Grantham attended the incident at about 8.40pm.

The fire started off Cold Harbour Lane.

Firefighters attended a tree fire. (57254128)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "severe fire damage to internal of one tree".

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.