Fire crews attended a vehicle on fire in Grantham yesterday (November 1).

A Grantham fire crew was called to the vehicle fire at 8.08am on Swingbridge Road.

There was severe damage to the engine compartment of one car.

The crew used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and zorb to soak up the oil spilage.

The fire was caused by an engine fault.