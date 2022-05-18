Pupils at a primary school received a special visit from the crew at Grantham Fire Station.

During the visit, schoolchildren from Great Ponton Primary School learned about real life heroes and people who help the community as part of their latest superheroes topic.

The pupils got to sit and look inside the fire engine, as well as having fun with the hose and learning about how it all works.

Year 1 and 2 children also learned about the Great Fire of London as part of their history lessons. A fantastic day was had by all.

