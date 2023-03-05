Grantham fire crew rescues horse
Published: 20:28, 05 March 2023
| Updated: 20:28, 05 March 2023
Firefighters from Grantham helped rescue a fallen horse this morning (Sunday).
They were joined by a crew from Spalding in attending to the animal in Low Road, Barrowby.
The incident took place at around 10.05am.
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read: “Crews from Grantham and Spalding attended an animal rescue on Low Road, Barrowby.
“Crews used animal rescue equipment to help a fallen horse back to its feet.”