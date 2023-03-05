Home   News   Article

Grantham fire crew rescues horse

By Duncan Browne
Published: 20:28, 05 March 2023
 | Updated: 20:28, 05 March 2023

Firefighters from Grantham helped rescue a fallen horse this morning (Sunday).

They were joined by a crew from Spalding in attending to the animal in Low Road, Barrowby.

The incident took place at around 10.05am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (62792706)
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read: “Crews from Grantham and Spalding attended an animal rescue on Low Road, Barrowby.

“Crews used animal rescue equipment to help a fallen horse back to its feet.”

