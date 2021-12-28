More news, no ads

Fire crews were called to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a pub outbuilding.

At 7.40am yesterday (Sunday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were called to a building fire in Grantham Road, Harlaxton.

The fire caused "severe damage" to an outbuilding attached to the Gregory Arms pub.

Fire engines at The Gregory Arms. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (53969494)

It was extinguished using two hose reels, breathing apparatus and small tools.

The fire service confirmed that there were no injuries.

The Gregory Arms did not open yesterday, and said that further updates would "follow soon".

Fire engines at The Gregory Arms. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (53969488)