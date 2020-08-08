Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a van fire in the early hours of this morning [Saturday].

Fire crews from Grantham attended an incident on Larch Road at around 2.32am.

The blaze caused severe fire damage to the front and compartment of a van.

Severe heat damage was also suffered by the side of a caravan.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and one breathing apparatus.

