Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a chimney fire yesterday evening.

At 18:09 yesterday (Friday), fire crews from Corby Glen attended an incident on Water Lane, South Witham.

Using a thermal imaging camera to inspect the fire, the crews found that it was out on arrival.

On Twitter, Lincs Fire and Rescue said: "If you have an open fire/wood burner, please ensure your chimney is swept at least once a year."