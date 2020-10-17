Fire crews called to chimney fire in village near Grantham
Published: 08:47, 17 October 2020
| Updated: 08:49, 17 October 2020
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a chimney fire yesterday evening.
At 18:09 yesterday (Friday), fire crews from Corby Glen attended an incident on Water Lane, South Witham.
Using a thermal imaging camera to inspect the fire, the crews found that it was out on arrival.
On Twitter, Lincs Fire and Rescue said: "If you have an open fire/wood burner, please ensure your chimney is swept at least once a year."