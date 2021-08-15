Fire crews attended a collision on the A52, making the scene safe following a fuel leak.

At 1.38pm today (Sunday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham attended a road traffic collision on the A52.

The RTC, which involved a car and motorcycle, happened between Haceby and Newton.

The crews made the scene safe, using absorbent granules to deal with a small fuel leak.