Grantham fire crews attend road traffic collision involving car and motorcycle on A52

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:48, 15 August 2021
Fire crews attended a collision on the A52, making the scene safe following a fuel leak.

At 1.38pm today (Sunday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham attended a road traffic collision on the A52.

The RTC, which involved a car and motorcycle, happened between Haceby and Newton.

Fire news (31400269)

The crews made the scene safe, using absorbent granules to deal with a small fuel leak.

