More news, no ads

Fire crews attended a stubble field fire in Grantham today (September 3).

Crews from Grantham fire station attended a field fire at Grantham Road in Harlaxton at 11.29am today.

There was approximately 12 acres of stubble that caught on fire.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Chatteris (58922192)

Crews used two hose reel jets and five beaters to extinguish the fire.