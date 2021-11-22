Home   News   Article

Barns on fire in village near Grantham with crews in attendance

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:28, 22 November 2021
 | Updated: 12:30, 22 November 2021

Two adjoining barns caught fire in a village near Grantham, with fire crews in attendance.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Water Lane, Ancaster, at 11.17am this morning (Monday), where two adjoining barns were on fire.

To tackle the fire, crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

Fire news. (48454364)
The fire service confirmed that no animals were in the barns, nor were any casualties reported.

The incident remains ongoing, with updates to follow.

