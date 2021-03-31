Home   News   Article

Grantham fire crews attend Casthorpe blaze

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:38, 31 March 2021
 | Updated: 09:44, 31 March 2021

Grantham fire crews attended a blaze in a nearby hamlet yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

At 19:45, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended Denton Lane, Casthorpe to approximately 15 waste hay bales that were on fire.

The crews used two hose reels and rakes to extinguish the blaze.

Crews were called out to a fire yesterday evening. (37676514)
Grantham firefighters also attended an incident yesterday afternoon in which grass was set alight by a disposable barbecue.

