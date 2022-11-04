Fire crews attend Grantham house fire
Published: 08:59, 04 November 2022
| Updated: 09:29, 04 November 2022
Two fire crews attended a house on fire in Grantham last night (November 3).
Grantham and Sleaford fire crews were called to the two storey semi-detached house on Harrowby Lane, Grantham at 5.49pm.
The fire was caused by a candle and resulted in severe damage to an upstairs bedroom and moderate damage to the first floor, which was caused by smoke.
Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.
It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the fire.