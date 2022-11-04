Home   News   Article

Fire crews attend Grantham house fire

By Katie Green
Published: 08:59, 04 November 2022
 | Updated: 09:29, 04 November 2022

Two fire crews attended a house on fire in Grantham last night (November 3).

Grantham and Sleaford fire crews were called to the two storey semi-detached house on Harrowby Lane, Grantham at 5.49pm.

The fire was caused by a candle and resulted in severe damage to an upstairs bedroom and moderate damage to the first floor, which was caused by smoke.

House fire on Harrowby Lane. Credit: RSM Photography (60434430)
House fire on Harrowby Lane. Credit: RSM Photography (60434430)

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

House fire on Harrowby Lane. Credit: RSM Photography (60434589)
House fire on Harrowby Lane. Credit: RSM Photography (60434589)

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the fire.

