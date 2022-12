A Grantham fire crew attended a kitchen blaze last night (Thursday).

Firefighters were called to the fire at 7.55pm on Dalton Close, Grantham, as a result of a hob being left on accidentally.

There was severe damage to one tea towel and the fire was extinguished before the crews arrived.

Fire crews attended the kitchen fire in Dalton Close. Picture: iStock (61408251)

The crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to remove smoke from the property.