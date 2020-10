Fire crews from Grantham were called to tackle a car fire in Harrowby.

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended the blaze in the early hours of this morning today [Monday] on High Dyke, Harrowby.

Arriving at approximately at 12:50am, the blaze caused fire damage to 100% of one car.

Fire news (36071233)

This was extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.