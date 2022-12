Fire crews attended a crash involving an overturned car yesterday (Thursday) on the A1.

Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews were called to the crash involving one car on the A1 southbound Easton turnoff at Colsterworth at 4.58pm.

Crews righted the car by hand and moved it over to the grass.

Overturned car on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography (61527404)

They also used an absorbent to clean up a leak.