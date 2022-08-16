Home   News   Article

Field fire in Brant Broughton results in severe damage to grassland

By Katie Green
Published: 08:56, 16 August 2022
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a field on fire in Brant Broughton.

Crews from Grantham, Collingham and Donington attended the field at The Clays, Brant Broughton at 3.44pm yesterday (Monday, August 15).

There was severe damage to the grassland, hedgerow and 20 wooden fence posts.

Fire service (11861536)
The crews extinguished the fire by using breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two water backpacks and beaters.

